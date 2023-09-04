Asia Cup 2023 Shifted From Colombo Due to Rain

Remaining Asia Cup matches which are to be hosted by Sri Lanka have been moved from Colombo to Hambantota to avoid disruption due to rain.

In a significant development for cricket enthusiasts, all remaining matches of the Asia Cup 2023 have been relocated from Colombo to Hambantota, Sri Lanka, due to persistent heavy rains. Multiple sources have confirmed this decision, which comes as a joint effort between the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the tournament hosts.

The move primarily aims to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of the Super Four stage matches. This decision reflects the organizers’ commitment to providing a fair and rain-free playing environment for the participating teams.

Notably, representatives from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are also present in Hambantota, and they will work in collaboration with ACC officials to assess and oversee the arrangements in the new venue.

Cricket fans are especially eager for the second match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, slated for 10th September. In anticipation of potential rain disruptions, a reserve day has been scheduled to ensure that this high-stakes encounter proceeds smoothly.

The Super 4s stage is set to commence on 6 September in Gaddafi Stadium, where Pakistan will face off against their opponents from the other group.