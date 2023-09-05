Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Thrashes South Africa 3-0 in Women’s T20I Series

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 5, 2023 | 11:02 am

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan Women achieved a historic whitewash against South Africa Women in a thrilling three-match T20I series at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The decisive victory came in the third T20I, where the Green Shirts secured a narrow six-run win, completing the series sweep.

ALSO READ

During their pursuit of a 151-run target, the Proteas faced regular wicket losses with only the opening batter,  Laura Wolvaardt, managing to stay on the crease.

The 24-year-old scored 72 runs off 54 balls including nine boundaries, almost guiding her team to victory, but her dismissal marked a pivotal turning point.

National bowlers, particularly Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sundhu, were instrumental in securing crucial wickets that tilted the balance in the favor of the Green Shirts.

ALSO READ

Pakistan put a strong total of 150 for five on the board as impressive performances came from Sidra Ameen and Bismah Maroof, each scoring 39 runs.

The match-winning kn0ck came from the skipper, Nida Dar, who scored a crucial 36 runs off 20 balls, featuring six boundaries, helping the side to reach a defendable total.

It is worth noting the Women in Green will now play the three-match ODI series against the Laura Wolvaardt-led side, starting from September 8 in Karachi.

Imad Ali Jan

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>