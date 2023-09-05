Pakistan Thrashes South Africa 3-0 in Women’s T20I Series

Pakistan Women achieved a historic whitewash against South Africa Women in a thrilling three-match T20I series at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.
The decisive victory came in the third T20I, where the Green Shirts secured a narrow six-run win, completing the series sweep.
During their pursuit of a 151-run target, the Proteas faced regular wicket losses with only the opening batter, Laura Wolvaardt, managing to stay on the crease.
The 24-year-old scored 72 runs off 54 balls including nine boundaries, almost guiding her team to victory, but her dismissal marked a pivotal turning point.
National bowlers, particularly Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sundhu, were instrumental in securing crucial wickets that tilted the balance in the favor of the Green Shirts.
Pakistan put a strong total of 150 for five on the board as impressive performances came from Sidra Ameen and Bismah Maroof, each scoring 39 runs.
The match-winning kn0ck came from the skipper, Nida Dar, who scored a crucial 36 runs off 20 balls, featuring six boundaries, helping the side to reach a defendable total.
It is worth noting the Women in Green will now play the three-match ODI series against the Laura Wolvaardt-led side, starting from September 8 in Karachi.