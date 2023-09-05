Pakistan’s Playing XI for First Super 4s Match Announced

Pakistan has revealed its playing XI for the first Super Four clash against Bangladesh in the 2023 Asia Cup. The team remains largely unchanged, with one significant alteration in strategy as Faheem Ashraf comes in for Mohammad Nawaz.

Captain Babar Azam will lead the side, while Shadab Khan will serve as the vice-captain. The batting order features familiar names, with Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq as the opening pair, followed by Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed.

The pace attack will be spearheaded by the formidable duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah with Haris Rauf being the third pacer. The noticeable change is the inclusion of Faheem Ashraf, a fast-bowling all-rounder, in place of Mohammad Nawaz, the off-spinning all-rounder. This strategic shift aims to strengthen the team’s fast bowling resources.

This decision may have been influenced by the previous match against India, where spinners struggled in challenging Sri Lankan conditions. However, it’s important to note that the game against Bangladesh will be played in Lahore, offering a different set of conditions. Although the pitches in Sri Lanka and Pakistan may differ, the early stage of the Super Four round seems the right time for Faheem Ashraf to showcase his potential.