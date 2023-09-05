Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Women’s Schedule for 6-Nation Tournament in Saudi Arabia Unveiled

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 5, 2023 | 2:50 pm

Pakistan is all set to face the home side, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia in the upcoming Women’s International Friendly Tournament 2023 in Saudi Arabia later this month.

According to the announced schedule, The Women in Green will kick off their campaign against Malaysia in the six-nation tournament in Taif on September 21.

The Green Shirts will then play against the home side, Saudi Arabia on September 24, with all the matches scheduled to take place at the King Fahd Sports City in Taif.

Last month, it was announced that the tournament will be played in group stages, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semi-final stages.

It is pertinent to mention here that the much-anticipated six-nation tournament is scheduled to take place from September 18 to September 30 at the same venue.

Last month, it was reported that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation approached the Pakistan Football Federation to participate in the multi-nation event.

The Pakistan Football Federation accepted the invitation and decided to hold a preparatory camp for the national team to fully prepare for the mega event.

Earlier this year, the Women in Green participated in a four-nation tournament in Saudi Arabia alongside Saudi Arabia, Comoros, and Mauritius.

Here is Pakistan’s scheduled for the Women’s International Friendly Tournament 2023.

Fixture  Opposition  Date  Time  Venue 
Match 1 Malaysia September 21 6:30 pm King Fahd Sports City
Match 2 Saudi Arabia September 24 6:30 pm King Fahd Sports City

 

>