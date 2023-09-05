PFF Appoints UEFA-Licensed Coach for SAFF U-19 Championship

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has made a strategic move ahead of the upcoming SAFF U19 Championship by appointing Shadab Iftikhar as the head coach.

The much-anticipated fifth edition of the SAFF U19 Championship is scheduled to take place from September 21 to 30 in Kathmandu, Nepal, with India defending the title.

A total of six nations will participate in the championship, with the Boys in Green being part of Group A along with Nepal and Maldives for the 10-day event.

The British-born Pakistani, who has been involved in the sport of football for over a decade, brings a rich pedigree of international and club-level football experience.

Shadab holds the esteemed UEFA A license, and his illustrious track record includes stints with Belgium, Everton Football Club, and Wigan Athletic.

Shadab has worked with several football academies in England, such as the Billy Stewart International Academy and Stuart Gelling International Academy.

This wide range of experience with both seasoned professionals and budding talents makes him an apt choice to mentor the young Pakistan football team.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shadab had been a trusted scout for Roberto Martinez, first at Wigan Athletic and then at Everton, dedicating two years to each club.