Afridi Responds to Gambhir’s Foolish Statement Over ‘Anti-India’ Slogans

Former Indian opening batter, Gautam Gambhir has been in the headlines for his inappropriate behavior during the ongoing 50-over Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka.

During the high-octane match between Pakistan and India last week, Indian spectators chanted “Kohli, Kohli” to mock Gautam Gambhir in reference to the rift between the two.

In response to the chants, the former left-handed batter appeared visibly upset and allegedly made an inappropriate gesture toward the fans before exiting the scene.

This behavior was met with disapproval from both cricket fans and the general public, who criticized the cricketer-turned-commentator for his actions.

Hours later, the former cricketer clarified his actions, stating that his behavior was a reaction to anti-India chants from Pakistani fans in the stadium.

In response to the statement, former Pakistani captain, Shahid Afridi, commented that as a sportsman, everyone should convey a positive message to the world.

Shahid Afridi expressed his belief that sportsmen are ambassadors for their respective countries in global sports and have the responsibility to spread positivity.

It is worth noting that Pakistan and India are set to face each other again in the Super Fours stage on September 10 in Sri Lanka.