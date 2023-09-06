Naseem Shah Returns to the Field After Injury Scare Against Bangladesh

In the first game of the Super Fours of the Asia Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Bangladesh, Naseem Shah left the field, sparking concerns about an injury.

During the seventh over of the first innings, the right-arm pacer, showing full commitment, ran from his position at fine leg towards the boundary to save a couple of runs.

Attempting to prevent the ball from reaching the ropes, Naseem fell awkwardly. Following this, he was seen lying on the field in pain.

While the 22-year-old pacer managed to get up a few moments later, he left the field for medical examination.

Meanwhile, the initial medical examination report indicated that there was no serious injury to the pacer, and later returned to the field to represent the team.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the innings, the Dir-born bowler bowled three overs, claiming the wicket of Mehidy Hasan while conceding 22 runs.

Currently, Bangladesh is struggling at 65 for four in 13 overs with Haris Rauf taking two wickets, and Naseem and Shaheen Afridi taking one wicket each.