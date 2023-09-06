Confiz Kicks Off the Transformative Leadership Workshop Series to Empower Agile Leaders 

In a remarkable two-day event held at Lahore’s Avari Xpress on August 30th and 31st, Confiz, a leading technology solutions provider, organized a Transformative Leadership Workshop.

The event was organized by Confiz’s Learning and Development team and featured a collaboration with Funverks, an international Management Consulting and Training organization.

The workshop was led by Noman Nasrullah, a certified design thinking facilitator and an organizational strategy and development expert with over 17 years of professional experience in Pakistan and the UAE. He is also a consultant at Funverks Global and is responsible for spearheading Funverks’ initiatives in the Middle East.

The Transformative Leadership Workshop delved into the heart of modern leadership, exploring various themes like situational leadership approaches, the power of partnership, leading change, and the importance of building trust.

Senior leaders from Confiz’s Microsoft Dynamics practice actively participated in diverse hands-on activities, including Lego Serious Play, free-standing tower-building exercises, and intensive case study discussions, fostering creative problem-solving, effective communication, and collaborative teamwork to enhance their leadership skills.

“At Confiz, we believe in continuous learning, which led us to collaborate with Funverks for an impactful transformative leadership workshop,” said Zarnab Nadeem, Learning and Development Specialist at Confiz.

She added: “We’re delighted that our leaders had the opportunity to explore situational leadership approaches, fostering partnerships and leading effective change, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. We are dedicated to facilitating more learning experiences like this for everyone.”

Workshops like this are a great opportunity to help organizational leaders develop a deeper understanding of modern leadership methods and empower them to inspire and lead their teams more effectively, boosting motivation, partnership, and performance. They also contribute to business success and positively influence organizational development by guiding change and nurturing a growth-first mindset.

Speaking on his experience with the workshop, Ahsan Fayyaz, Vice President of Professional Services at Confiz, said: “The Transformational Leadership Workshop was an outstanding initiative spearheaded by Confiz. What set this workshop apart was its departure from the typical monotony of theoretical sessions; instead, it was an engaging blend of dynamic activities.

Throughout the workshop, we enjoyed numerous breakout sessions and engaging exercises that fostered camaraderie and expanded our horizons on Transformational Leadership. It’s safe to say that this experience has left our team feeling energized and equipped to propel ourselves forward.”

Given the significant contribution of the tech sector to Pakistan’s economy, it’s commendable for organizations such as Confiz to expand their leadership training programs. These initiatives not only enhance individual leadership skills but also play a pivotal role in driving innovation, ultimately contributing to the continued success of the tech industry and the broader business landscape.