Dozens of Prisoners Clear Matric Exams

In a remarkable turn of events, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar Central Jail has witnessed a surprising achievement as 12 inmates, serving life sentences or on death row, successfully passed their matriculation examinations. Furthermore, an additional 60 incarcerated individuals convicted of serious crimes have also aced their 9th and 10th-grade exams.

These outstanding academic achievements have brought a glimmer of hope within the prison walls. The District Management Committee (DMC) is scheduled to distribute certificates to the triumphant inmates in the coming week. Regrettably, not all inmates shared in this success, as several others were unable to secure a passing grade in the matriculation exams.



The Jail Superintendent, in an exclusive statement, revealed that the successful prisoners would benefit from a one-year reduction in their sentences, underscoring the transformative power of education behind bars. Additionally, these determined students are set to be rewarded with prizes, providing them with a tangible incentive for their dedication to learning.

The story of these prisoners demonstrates that education can be a potent force for rehabilitation and reform, even in the most challenging circumstances.