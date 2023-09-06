Former Air Chief Marshal Robbed at Gunpoint in Islamabad

Former Air Chief Marshal, Tahir Rafique Butt, was confronted by armed robbers in Islamabad’s F-11/1 sector when he was strolling, accompanied by his two security guards.

As the muggers attempted to rob the former Air Chief of his cash, valuables, and mobile phone, the security guards, Kamran and Baber, intervened. However, the robbers shot and injured both of them before escaping from the scene.

Upon receiving the call, police immediately arrived at the location, taking the wounded guards to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

According to reports, a third person was also rescued from the site, but his identity and involvement in the incident remain unclear at this time.

Increasing Number of Crimes in Islamabad

A shocking 1,151 cases of theft were reported in the capital city in July, resulting in the loss of cash and valuables worth at least Rs. 221 million.

According to reports, the local police registered 275 cases of robbery, 156 cases of snatching, 104 cases of burglary, 207 cases of theft, 55 cases of vehicle theft, and 354 cases of auto theft.

The stolen things included gold ornaments weighing a total of 340.5 tolas, 59 vehicles, 432 motorcycles, 599 mobile phones, and 36 laptops.

The criminal activity has resulted in fatal incidents, with robbers claiming two lives, including a police constable, in separate robbery incidents. Also, 11 people sustained injuries in 10 other robbery-related incidents.