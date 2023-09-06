Pakistan is Hosting a Massive Tekken 7 Tournament With Rs. 400,000 Prize

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Sep 6, 2023 | 11:43 am

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Yet another major Tekken 7 tournament is about to take place in Pakistan very soon with a massive winning prize pool of Rs. 400,000 as well as giveaways.

Organized by Pakistani PC Gamers (PPG), the Battle of Champions Season 3 tournament will kick off next month on October 7 and will last until October 8. The event will be held in the Maniax Gaming HUB in Lahore. The gaming zone is located at 1055 Fazal e Haq Rd, near the Daraz office, Karim Block Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore.

The registration fee shown on the tournament organizer website start.gg is $3.49, which translates to Rs. 1075 at the time of writing. Registration starts on Sunday this week September 10, 2023, and will close on October 5, so you got plenty of time to get yourself in, but don’t spend too long thinking.

ALSO READ

You can expect all the major Tekken 7 names to show up at this event including the 4 times EVO champion Arslan Ash, Atif Butt, Awais Honey, Heera Abdul Rehman, and dozens of others. However, there is no confirmation on whether all the notable players will be available at the tournament.

ALSO READ

The finals will most likely be streamed on YouTube or other platforms and we will update you on who the winner is, though we all know who it’s probably going to be. More information about the tournament will be revealed next Sunday. Stay tuned.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Principal Arrested for Harassing Teachers and Schoolgirls in Karachi
Read more in lens

proproperty

Lahore Development Authority Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>