Pakistan is Hosting a Massive Tekken 7 Tournament With Rs. 400,000 Prize

Yet another major Tekken 7 tournament is about to take place in Pakistan very soon with a massive winning prize pool of Rs. 400,000 as well as giveaways.

Organized by Pakistani PC Gamers (PPG), the Battle of Champions Season 3 tournament will kick off next month on October 7 and will last until October 8. The event will be held in the Maniax Gaming HUB in Lahore. The gaming zone is located at 1055 Fazal e Haq Rd, near the Daraz office, Karim Block Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore.

Get Ready For The Next Battle! PPG – Battle of Champions (Season 3) will be held on 7 & 8 October in @Maniaxgaminghub Lahore with the total prize pool of 400,000PKR including Cash Prizes and Giveaways. Registrations will go live on 10 September. More info this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/REjws7M0eg — PPG – Pakistani PC Gamers (@ppg_pk) September 5, 2023

The registration fee shown on the tournament organizer website start.gg is $3.49, which translates to Rs. 1075 at the time of writing. Registration starts on Sunday this week September 10, 2023, and will close on October 5, so you got plenty of time to get yourself in, but don’t spend too long thinking.

You can expect all the major Tekken 7 names to show up at this event including the 4 times EVO champion Arslan Ash, Atif Butt, Awais Honey, Heera Abdul Rehman, and dozens of others. However, there is no confirmation on whether all the notable players will be available at the tournament.

The finals will most likely be streamed on YouTube or other platforms and we will update you on who the winner is, though we all know who it’s probably going to be. More information about the tournament will be revealed next Sunday. Stay tuned.