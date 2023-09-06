Najam Sethi Lashes Out at BCCI and ACC For Turning Asia Cup 2023 into a Joke

The cricketing world was thrown into a whirl of confusion after a series of contentious decisions by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) regarding the Asia Cup 2023 venue.

The back-and-forth shuffle, which also included the match between Pakistan and India, drew severe criticism from the cricket community towards ACC and BCCI.

The controversy began when the BCCI, on behalf of the ACC, informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about a sudden change in the venue for the Super Four stage match.

However, in an unexpected reversal, the ACC later disavowed its own email, firmly stating that the upcoming matches would proceed as initially planned.

Meanwhile, former PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, lashed out at the ACC President, Jay Shah, accusing him of turning the Asia Cup schedule into a joke.

Commenting on the issue, Sethi suggested that the current controversy implies that India might be apprehensive about facing Pakistan due to the fear of a potential loss.

Sharing screenshots of a weather forecast, Sethi pointed out that the chance of rain in Colombo is between 60 to 70 percent, while in Hambantota it ranges from 10 to 20 percent.

It is worth noting that Pakistan and India will meet once again on September 10 in Colombo while their match in the group stage was washed out due to heavy rain.