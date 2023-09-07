Another Truck Accident on Swan Bridge Stalls Traffic

GT Road leading up to Swan Bridge is developing a reputation as being dangerous for heavy transport vehicles (HTVs). Trucks have repeatedly been getting into accidents on that road recently due to brake failure.

In a recent update, a tanker truck collided with a tractor on Swan Bridge, stalling the DHA Phase 2 and Bahria Town-bound traffic. According to details, the truck lost its brakes on its way down to Swan Bridge. The runaway truck came down fast on a downward slope and collided with a tractor-trailer.

The heavy tractor-trailer was loaded with steel bars, which broke the momentum of the unmanned truck. A social media user, who caught the aftermath on his camera, claimed that both the driver and passenger had escaped from the truck to save their lives.

So far, no casualties have been reported from the accident. The authorities have blocked off the Swan Bridge for all traffic heading towards DHA Phase 2 and Bahria Town. Traffic disturbance will be observed until the road is cleared.

Via: ChampAlerts