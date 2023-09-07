Pakistan Claims Top Spot on Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Point Table

Pakistan secured a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening game of the Super Fours round of the Asia Cup 2023 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore last night.

The spotlight was on Imam-ul-Haq, whose composed innings of 78 runs off 84 balls, including nine boundaries, helped the home side chase 194 runs.

His partnership with Mohammad Rizwan, which began at a slightly precarious 74-2, proved invaluable. They stitched together an 85-run stand.

While batting first, Bangladesh failed to set a big target for the Green Shirts, managing only 193 runs in 38.4 overs against a formidable Pakistani bowling unit.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al-Hasan were the top scorers for Bangladesh with 64 and 53 runs, respectively, while Haris Rauf took four wickets for Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan also lost early wickets. However, Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan were excellent to chase down the target with 63 balls to spare.

Here is the updated points table of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours: