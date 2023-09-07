Shaheen Afridi Becomes Best Strike Bowler in History of Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi has claimed the top spot in Pakistan’s ODI bowling records with the highest strike rate of 24.9 with the ball.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has written history as he is at the top of the list in terms of the best bowling strike rates for Pakistan in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The young fast bowler’s exceptional strike rate of 24.9 has propelled him to the summit, surpassing cricket legends of the past.

Saqlain Mushtaq, renowned for his spin wizardry, had long held the top position with a strike rate of 30.4, while the fearsome Waqar Younis closely followed in third place with a strike rate of 30.5. Shaheen’s achievement stands out not only for his remarkable bowling statistics but also for the substantial margin by which he has overtaken his predecessors.

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s rise to the top can be attributed to his exceptional ability to strike early in the game, often clinching crucial wickets in the very first over. His consistency in dismantling opponents in the initial stages of ODIs has been a valuable asset for Pakistan, solidifying his reputation as a potent force in international cricket.

As Shaheen continues to dazzle cricket fans with his skill and determination, he cements his place as one of Pakistan’s premier fast bowlers, poised for a bright and promising future in the sport.