Here is the Complete Schedule for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled an ambitious lineup for the 2023-24 domestic cricket season, which prominently features seven tournaments.

The season will kick off with the distinguished Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023, which will span from September 10 to October 26, comprising 29 red-ball matches.

The inaugural match is scheduled for September 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium, where the Lahore Region Whites will lock horns with the Lahore Region Blues.

The first round of the tournament will also see other exciting matches, such as Peshawar Region taking on Karachi Region Whites at Abbottabad Stadium.

The Faisalabad Region will play against the Multan Region at the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium while the FATA Region will square off against Rawalpindi Region in Rawalpindi.

Here is the announced schedule for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023: