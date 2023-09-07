Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here is the Complete Schedule for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 7, 2023 | 11:17 am

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled an ambitious lineup for the 2023-24 domestic cricket season, which prominently features seven tournaments.

The season will kick off with the distinguished Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023, which will span from September 10 to October 26, comprising 29 red-ball matches.

ALSO READ

The inaugural match is scheduled for September 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium, where the Lahore Region Whites will lock horns with the Lahore Region Blues.

The first round of the tournament will also see other exciting matches, such as Peshawar Region taking on Karachi Region Whites at Abbottabad Stadium.

The Faisalabad Region will play against the Multan Region at the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium while the FATA Region will square off against Rawalpindi Region in Rawalpindi.

ALSO READ

Here is the announced schedule for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023:

Date Gaddafi Stadium Abbottabad Stadium Shoaib Akhtar Stadium Rawalpindi Stadium
10-13 Sept Lahore Region (W) vs Lahore Region (B) Peshawar Region vs Karachi Region (W) Faisalabad Region vs Multan Region Fata Region vs Rawal Pindi Region
16-19 Sept Lahore Region (W) vs Rawalpindi Region Fata Region vs Lahore Region (B) Peshawar Region vs Multan Region Faisalabad Region Karachi Region (W)
22-25 Sept Lahore Region (W) vs Multan Region Peshawar Region vs Rawalpindi Region FATA Region vs Karachi Region (W) Faisalabad Region vs Lahore Region (B)
28 sept-1 Oct Lahore Region (W) vs Karachi Region (W) Peshawar Region vs Lahore Region (B) FATA Region vs Multan Region Faisalabad Region vs Rawapindi Region
4-7 Oct Lahore Region (W) Peshawar Region FATA Region vs Faisalabad Region Karachi Region (W) vs Multan Region Rawalpindi Region vs Lahore Region (B)
10-13 Oct Lahore Region (B) vs Multan Region Lahore Region (W) FATA Region Karachi Region (W) Rawalpindi Faisalabad Region vs Peshawar Region
16-19 Oct Karachi Region (W) Lahore Lahore Region (B) FATA Region vs Peshawar Region Rawalpindi Region vs Multan Region Lahore Region (W) vs Faisalabad Region
22-26 Oct Final between the top two teams

Imad Ali Jan

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>