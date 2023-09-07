Here is the Complete Schedule for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled an ambitious lineup for the 2023-24 domestic cricket season, which prominently features seven tournaments.
The season will kick off with the distinguished Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023, which will span from September 10 to October 26, comprising 29 red-ball matches.
The inaugural match is scheduled for September 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium, where the Lahore Region Whites will lock horns with the Lahore Region Blues.
The first round of the tournament will also see other exciting matches, such as Peshawar Region taking on Karachi Region Whites at Abbottabad Stadium.
The Faisalabad Region will play against the Multan Region at the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium while the FATA Region will square off against Rawalpindi Region in Rawalpindi.
Here is the announced schedule for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023:
|Date
|Gaddafi Stadium
|Abbottabad Stadium
|Shoaib Akhtar Stadium
|Rawalpindi Stadium
|10-13 Sept
|Lahore Region (W) vs Lahore Region (B)
|Peshawar Region vs Karachi Region (W)
|Faisalabad Region vs Multan Region
|Fata Region vs Rawal Pindi Region
|16-19 Sept
|Lahore Region (W) vs Rawalpindi Region
|Fata Region vs Lahore Region (B)
|Peshawar Region vs Multan Region
|Faisalabad Region Karachi Region (W)
|22-25 Sept
|Lahore Region (W) vs Multan Region
|Peshawar Region vs Rawalpindi Region
|FATA Region vs Karachi Region (W)
|Faisalabad Region vs Lahore Region (B)
|28 sept-1 Oct
|Lahore Region (W) vs Karachi Region (W)
|Peshawar Region vs Lahore Region (B)
|FATA Region vs Multan Region
|Faisalabad Region vs Rawapindi Region
|4-7 Oct
|Lahore Region (W) Peshawar Region
|FATA Region vs Faisalabad Region
|Karachi Region (W) vs Multan Region
|Rawalpindi Region vs Lahore Region (B)
|10-13 Oct
|Lahore Region (B) vs Multan Region
|Lahore Region (W) FATA Region
|Karachi Region (W) Rawalpindi
|Faisalabad Region vs Peshawar Region
|16-19 Oct
|Karachi Region (W) Lahore Lahore Region (B)
|FATA Region vs Peshawar Region
|Rawalpindi Region vs Multan Region
|Lahore Region (W) vs Faisalabad Region
|22-26 Oct
|Final between the top two teams