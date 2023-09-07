Toyota Unveils Reason Behind Last Week’s Mysterious Shutdown in Japan

The reason for Toyota Motor Corporation’s sudden blackout in Japan last week has been unveiled. The shutdown was caused by the inaccessibility of servers used to process orders for parts.

Toyota dismissed the reports stating that the system shutdown was due to a cyberattack. It added that the error was caused by insufficient disk capacity on certain servers.

Toyota told Reuters that the system was restored soon after the data was moved to a server with a larger capacity. The issue occurred as a result of routine server maintenance, the company stated, adding that it will assess its maintenance procedures.

Citing sources privy to the matter, Reuters added that the malfunction occurred during an update of the automaker’s parts procurement system. Toyota resumed operations at its domestic assembly facilities on August 30, one day after the malfunction occurred.

Toyota has fallen prey to alleged hacker attacks prior to this. Therefore, the latest report of another system malfunction created serious concerns among the company’s customers and stakeholders.