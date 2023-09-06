Toyota Unveils its Luxury Rolls-Royce Cullinan Competitor

Toyota has announced a new luxury SUV called the Century SUV. It will be available for order in Japan before its formal launch later this year.

The third-generation Century was introduced in 2018 as a luxury sedan. As per reports, the sedan will remain available alongside the Century SUV.

Toyota’s new “Century for the next century” uses the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) for enhanced ride comfort and torsional rigidity. It also has a “luggage compartment separate structure.”

The company says that “noise-reducing clear laminated glass is used on the cabin side of the cargo space cargo space separator to properly separate the cabin from the cargo area and achieve the privacy and astounding quietness associated with chauffeur-driven vehicles.”

Exterior

The SUV has a blocky design like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The front grille’s shape, Century writing on the tailgate, and finely etched phoenix emblems are an ode to the classic Century sedans.

It has three massive air intakes in the lower apron and split headlamps with two lighting elements per cluster, which are repeated in the taillight design for a distinctive lighting signature. Standard wheels are 20 inches, with 22-inch ones available.

Century Meisters will help customers customize their Century SUV to their liking. Simon Humphries, Toyota’s chief branding officer and head of design, stated purchasers can choose customized designs. “The possibilities are endless and open to discussion,” Humphries said.

Interior

Century SUV’s interior is its showpiece, with doors that open to a wide 75-degree angle and automatic retractable side steps. The C-pillars include grips for simpler entry and exit. For uniqueness, Century SUVs can have motorized sliding back doors as well.

The Century sedan seats five, whereas the SUV seats four with a huge panoramic glass roof and two chairs in the back separated by a big center console. The seat behind the front passenger can fully recline for an airplane-like experience, and there is a refrigerator, plenty of storage, ambient lighting, and touchscreen displays.

Toyota’s Century SUV’s front cockpit is “equipped with functions and features that support professional drivers and enhance ease of use.” To avoid menus, the climate system, seats, and other functions have lots of physical buttons instead of cramming everything into the big touchscreen.

The features of the luxury limousine are yet to be unveiled.

Powertrain

The Century SUV has a hybridized and twin-turbocharged 3.5 liter V6 petrol engine. The plugin hybrid powertrain produces 406 horsepower (hp). It has an E-CVT and electric motor, as well as E-Four all-wheel drive with an electric motor at the rear axle.

Other driving features include Dynamic Rear Steering (rear-wheel steering) for maneuverability and a Rear Comfort mode that helps the driver control the vehicle to reduce jolts when stopping or shifting gears.

Price and Launch

The Century SUV costs 25 million yen (Rs. 52 million or 5.2 crore) in Japan. In its SUV form, the Century will likely be launched around the world for the first time in several decades.

With its price, it will likely compete with Mercedes Benz GLE, BMW X7, and Audi Q8, despite the fact that it looks oddly similar to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.