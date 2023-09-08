Nokia Rebuts IT Minister’s Claim About CEO’s Visit to Pakistan

Nokia has rebutted the claim of Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif, that the company’s CEO is set to visit Pakistan soon.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) dated September 5, the IT minister said that he is looking forward to hosting the CEO of Nokia in Pakistan soon. An official press release issued by the Press Information Department (PID), still available on the website, also carried the minister’s claim.

The press release mentioned that the Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in Finland & Chairman Finland-Pakistan Business Council Wille Eerola called on the IT Minister. The press release said that during the meeting Dr Saif told Eerola that the ‘CEO of Nokia was coming soon in Pakistan.’

The news was carried by ProPakistani as well, however, we have been approached by Nokia with the following comment:

We found a news related to the Nokia CEO visiting Pakistan has been published by many media outlets including yours. We inform you that the news is not correct.

Surprisingly, the IT minister has quietly removed his post on X that claimed that Nokia’s CEO is visiting Pakistan.

Dr Saif has not issued any comment on the matter, other than removing the tweet.