SIFC Picks Out 9 Power Projects Worth Over $6.8 Billion For Foreign Investors

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has picked out nine power projects worth $6.87 billion for prospectus investors on a government-to-government (G2G) basis.

Most projects identified by SIFC require feasibility studies which will be conducted by sponsors. Meanwhile, other studies such as load flow analysis, route alignment, Reactive Power Optimization Plan, and required amendments in Transmission Line policy to include Ancillary Services are currently underway.

The projects are:

1,320 MW power project at Thar coal block-II, Sindh ($1.2 billion) 1200 MWp solar PV project at Layyah, Punjab ($800 million) 600 MWp solar PV project at Jhang, Punjab ($400 million) 132 MW Hydropower project – Rajdhani ($300 million) 500 kV Transmission Line Ghazi Barotha-Faisalabad ($400 million) 500 kV transmission line Matiari-Rahim Yar Khan ($570 million) 2,000 MVAR five reactive power compensation devices ($350 million) 1,000 MWh battery storage for frequency regulation ($300 million) 4,500 MW Diamer-Bhasha Dam (HPP) ($2.550 billion)

For the Diamer Bhasha Dam Project, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has hired a consultant to explore equity: debt participation options and relevant transaction structure for foreign investors. Advisor WAPDA Khalid Mirza will soon brief the SIFC apex committee pertaining to the financing of the project.