IMF Allows Temporary Relief On Electricity Bills

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has allowed Pakistan to delay the payment of energy bills for users consuming up to 200 units over three months. In exchange, Pakistan must declare a 50 percent hike in gas prices and a crackdown on electricity theft.

Well-informed sources told ProPakistani that this agreement is currently awaiting approval by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and his cabinet.

The IMF has tentatively approved a three-month payment plan for August power bills for consumers who are not eligible for subsidies and use up to 200 monthly units. However, this leeway will not be available to lifeline users or those protected from price hikes.

Sources indicate that while the government’s request for a blanket relief program for consumers up to 400 units was denied, those using up to 200 units will now be allowed to pay their bills in installments. This relief will be applicable for the billing cycle in August 2023. Additionally, late bill payments will not incur a 10 percent additional penalty. Approximately 4 million electricity consumers stand to benefit from this measure, pending final approval from the Prime Minister and the Federal Cabinet.

The government first requested to spread out bills for bills up to 400 monthly units, which would have covered 81 percent of the total consumer base, but the IMF rejected this request.

In return, the lender has mandated that Pakistan simultaneously launch a crackdown on power theft and low bill recoveries, and, most importantly, raise gas prices.

The IMF has encouraged Pakistan to raise gas rates, which have already been established by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority but are awaiting approval. The lender has also directed the use of the weighted average cost of gas (WACOG) method to completely recover imported gas prices from consumers. This would entail calculating the gas price by taking into account both imported LNG and local gas rates, estimating an average price and setting consumer-specific prices accordingly.

The IMF has also urged Pakistan to increase efficiency by cracking down on electricity theft and recovering past arrears.

Notably, improved recovery efforts in both the electricity and gas sectors could potentially reduce the need for revolving credit, thereby contributing to the financial stability of these essential services.