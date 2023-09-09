Spotify Will Get Free Audiobooks Soon

Spotify appears to be exploring new avenues for diversifying its content through a pilot program that allows subscribers to access free audiobooks.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the streaming platform is currently in collaboration with some of the largest publishers in the US, finalizing the details of this endeavor.

20 Hours Per Month

According to the report, users will have the opportunity to listen to a maximum of 20 hours of content per month at no additional cost. While the initial lineup of books has not been confirmed as it’s still in the process of being determined, it is anticipated to encompass a wide range of titles.

Spotify initially ventured into the world of audiobooks in September 2022, granting users access to a library featuring over 300,000 titles, including works by acclaimed authors like Stephen King and Malcolm Gladwell. Since then, this collection has expanded to encompass more than 350,000 titles.

At present, Spotify’s audiobooks are accessible on a “pay-per-download basis,” necessitating the purchase of each title in addition to a subscription. If this pilot initiative generates significant interest, audiobooks could potentially evolve into a prominent offering within Spotify’s platform, alongside its music catalog.

The report indicates that this program will have a limited-time availability, as the company intends to initially assess customer interest before making any long-term commitments.

Initial Launch

Although the specific launch locations remain undisclosed, The Journal suggests that the free audiobooks will gradually become available in a selection of English-speaking countries. These countries include the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Spotify’s audiobooks are currently accessible in Ireland and New Zealand as well. However, the report from The Wall Street Journal does not specify whether these two countries will also have access to the upcoming free content.

Via: Tech Radar