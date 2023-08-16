YouTube Music Just Made It Easier and Quicker to Find New Songs

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Aug 16, 2023 | 12:38 pm

Google’s Spotify rival, YouTube Music, is now officially available in Pakistan alongside YouTube Premium, meaning we finally get to talk about new features and more.

YouTube Music is introducing a new and addictive way of finding songs you like. The new feature is called “Samples,” and it’s a vertically scrolling stream reminiscent of TikTok, yet dedicated to music snippets. Think YouTube Shorts but for samples of music. Just like Shorts, Samples will also be placed in a dedicated tab.

Here is what it looks like.

Upon finding a selection that resonates with your musical taste, adding the track to your collection, sharing it with friends, curating your playlist, initiating a radio station centered around it, accessing the complete video, exploring the album’s page, and even crafting your own YouTube Short using the song, all become quite simple.

This innovative addition seeks to elevate personalized music exploration, propelling you into the realm of newfound tracks that align with your preferences. Here is what YouTube says about it:

The seamless feed of short form video segments is powered by the world’s largest catalog of music videos. The Samples feed promises to explore the depths and breadth of the YouTube Music library so that there’s always something new to listen to.

The Samples tab for YouTube Music has already started rolling out globally, meaning you should be able to see it on your account quite soon.

Via: Gsmarena

