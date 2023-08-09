Spotify’s AI Powered ‘DJ’ Feature is Rolling Out to More Countries

Expanding from its initial soft launch in the US and Canada in February, Spotify’s AI-enhanced DJ feature is now extending its beta version to an additional 50 countries.

This development includes recent introductions in the UK and Ireland, with plans to introduce the automated Wolfman Jack to various regions across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Spotify DJ feature is exclusively available to premium members and functions by providing algorithm-based music recommendations, akin to other music streaming platforms. Yet, what sets it apart is the AI-generated DJ commentary accompanying your chosen tracks.

The DJ persona, represented by Spotify’s Xavier Jernigan, communicates solely in English, irrespective of the user’s location. While this might not be a significant concern for Australia and New Zealand, it becomes a limiting factor for listeners in places like Ghana, Singapore, and many other regions worldwide.

When asked for an official comment, Spotify said that it has “no more news to share on new languages at this time.”

It merges OpenAI’s exclusive technology of the expansive language model (ELM), which drives ChatGPT, with Sonantic’s artificial intelligence voice generation system.

Spotify’s acquisition of Sonantic in the previous year was primarily motivated by its expertise in producing lifelike vocalizations. Beyond AI-driven vocalization, the platform also provides textual insights explaining the rationale behind the selection of a specific song.

It’s important to note that this release is in beta, indicating that modifications and enhancements can be anticipated both in the near and distant future. Spotify emphasizes its commitment to refining and advancing the user experience through ongoing iteration and innovation.