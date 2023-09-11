Dar Hints at ‘Global Conspiracy’ Behind His Failure to Bring Dollar Below 200

Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Monday hinted at a ‘global conspiracy’ behind his failure to control the exchange rate.

In an interview with Samaa TV, the former finance minister also claimed that the global powers wanted Pakistan to default and face a Sri Lanka-like fate.

The former finance minister also questioned why the International Monetary Fund (IMF) did not complete the ninth review last year in November and delayed it till the interbank rate of the US Dollar went past 270.

It is pertinent to mention here that while holding the portfolio of finance minister, Dar claimed on multiple occasions that the rate of the US Dollar would fall below 200. However, the former minister failed to back up his claim and the US Dollar slipped above 280.

During the interview, the finance minister also said that the delay in the IMF review during his tenure was entirely due to geo-political reasons as there was a ‘global wish’ to let Pakistan default.