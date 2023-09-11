Pakistan Suffers Another Major Setback as Naseem Shah Injured During Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan is facing another setback as Naseem Shah suffered an injury during the ongoing Super 4s match against India at the Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka.

While attempting to stop a ball during the last over of his spell, the 20-year-old pacer was hit on the wrist, prompting him to leave the field immediately.

It is worth noting that the extent of his injury remains uncertain, and further assessments are awaited following initial medical reports.

This incident follows an earlier report from today, revealing that another key player for Pakistan, Haris Rauf, also sustained an injury during the same game. The 29-year-old Haris Rauf has been declared unfit to participate in the remainder of the rain-affected match against India.

Talking about the game, India has posted a huge total of 357 runs on the board after the first innings, thanks to superb centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Virat Kohli scored a fantastic innings of 111 runs off 105 balls while KL Rahul scored 122 runs off 94 balls to lead the side to a huge total on the board.