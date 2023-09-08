Pakistan Vs. India Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Clash to Have a Reserve Day

Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly anticipating the 2023 Asia Cup Super 4s clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, scheduled for 10 September. However, a looming threat of rain has cast uncertainty over this highly anticipated fixture.

With forecasts predicting persistent rainfall for the remainder of the Asia Cup matches in Colombo, tournament organizers have proactively allocated a Reserve Day for this blockbuster encounter.

The Reserve Day, set for 11 September, serves as a contingency plan should adverse weather conditions disrupt the primary match day. Furthermore, a Reserve Day has also been allocated for the Asia Cup final, slated for 17 September.

The presence of a Reserve Day guarantees that teams will have a fair chance to showcase their skills, reassuring fans that they won’t miss out on this cricketing spectacle.

The Pakistan vs. India clash promises to be a nail-biting contest, with both sides vying for Asia Cup glory. Earlier, the two arch-rivals clashed in the group stage of the competition in Pallekele. The match was interrupted by rain with Pakistan unable to proceed with their innings after bowling out India for 266 runs. Both teams shared the points due to the match being abandoned.

Pakistan is currently at the top of the Super 4s points table after a convincing 7-wicket win against Bangladesh in Lahore. A win for the Men in Green will almost guarantee them a spot in the final of the mega-event.