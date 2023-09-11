Pak vs. Ind: Shaheen Wins Hearts with a Gift for Bumrah on Becoming a Father

Shaheen Afridi congratulated Jasprit Bumrah on becoming a father as he presented a gift to mark the special moment in the Indian pacer’s life.

In a recent encounter during the Asia Cup, the much-anticipated clash between Pakistan and India ended in a disappointing no-result due to relentless rain. However, amid the weather-induced interruption, the cricketing world witnessed a heartwarming display of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

Shaheen Afridi stole the spotlight, not with his bowling skills this time but with a touching off-field gesture. After the play ended, the Pakistani pacer took a moment to personally congratulate India’s Jasprit Bumrah on becoming a father. With genuine warmth, he wished the newborn all the happiness in life and presented Bumrah with a thoughtful gift to mark this special moment.

Jasprit Bumrah, touched by Shaheen Afridi’s kindness, warmly expressed his gratitude for this heartwarming expression of goodwill. This beautiful off-field moment swiftly captured the hearts of fans worldwide and garnered widespread praise.

Spreading joy 🙌 Shaheen Afridi delivers smiles to new dad Jasprit Bumrah 👶🏼🎁#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Nx04tdegjX — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2023

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Opens Up on his ‘Rivalry’ with Waqar Younis

It was heart-melting to witness these two formidable pacers share an off-field moment of joy and unity, reminding cricket enthusiasts that beyond fierce competition, the game also fosters bonds of friendship and respect.