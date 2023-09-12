CDA Ordered to Address Parking Issues in Islamabad

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to address the long-standing car parking issue, particularly around showrooms.

A few weeks prior, CDA sealed 117 car dealerships in G9 and G8 on account of illegal parking. In an earlier hearing of a case by showroom owners in G-8 and G-9, IHC Justice Babar Sattar directed the CDA to de-seal their outlets.

CDA attorney Hafiz Arafat argued in court that dealers had practically taken all parking spaces near showrooms, making it difficult for the public to park their vehicles.

After the hearing, Justice Sattar that there seems to be inadequate provision for the parking needs of businesses and residents. He added:

CDA appears to follow a misconceived approach to sealing businesses that use public parking places, which prima facie does not seem to be a basis to declare non-conforming use of the properties that such businesses are in occupation of or in consonance with the regulatory framework that has been put in place under the Capital Development Authority Ordinance 1960.

Justice Sattar ordered the Inspector General (IG) of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) and the senior superintendent of traffic police (SSP) to report on the legal framework in which they take regulatory and penal action to ensure vehicles were parked legally.

The CDA chairman and member (planning) were also ordered to provide a report on citizen and company demands and the measures taken to provide appropriate parking.