How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Palestine AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Live Stream

Pakistan will face Palestine in their last match of the ongoing AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification today at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in Bahrain.

The Green Shirts kicked off their campaign on a bad note, suffering a humiliating 6-0 defeat against the 2016 champions, Japan in the first encounter of the event.

The national side then failed to bounce back in the second clash, facing a 3-1 defeat against Bahrain, marking the second consecutive defeat of the tournament.

Pakistan is currently at the bottom of the Group D points table, with Japan claiming the top spot with two comfortable wins, while Palestine is in the second spot with one win.

The Men in Green will be keen to bounce back in the tournament, show some effort, and earn points, even though their chances of qualification have already vanished.

Match Timings

Pakistan will lock horns against Palestine at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. The match will kick start at 11:30 pm PST.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Palestine 12 September 2023 11:30 pm Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium

Live Stream

The Pakistan vs. Palestine live stream will be available for football fans in Pakistan on the YouTube channel, Bahrain Sports Channel.