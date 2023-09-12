Pakistan Announces Replacements for Injured Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf

Pakistan suffered a major blow as Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup due to injuries during the Super 4s match against India.

Now, both the premier fast bowlers will not take part in the upcoming crucial match against Sri Lanka, forcing the management to add their backups to the squad.

As per the officials in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the management has selected Zaman Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani as backups for the remainder of the event.

The Kashmir-born pacer is yet to make his debut in 50-over cricket for the Green Shirts, representing the national team in only six T20Is, taking four wickets.

Shahnawaz Dahani, on the other hand, has played two ODI matches for the Men in Green, taking one wicket, while he has been with the side for the last two years.

Head coach Grant Bradburn, speaking on the move, said, “We are taking a precautionary approach with Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. We will assess them tomorrow.”

Responding to a question regarding not sending Haris and Naseem for batting, Bradburn said that sending them for batting could aggravate their injuries.

The Babar Azam-led side suffered a 228-run defeat in their second game of the Super 4s encounter, while they will play their last Super 4s match against Sri Lanka on September 14.