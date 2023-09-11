Top Telecom Company Allegedly Caught Stealing Gas for Running Phone Tower

A multinational mobile phone company operating in Pakistan has been caught red-handed stealing gas from a main pipeline in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) against the operator, the distributor recently launched a massive crackdown against gas pilferers on the direction of the federal government.

According to an SNGPL spokesperson, the company’s regional team raided the mobile phone tower in district Karak of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where it was revealed that the generator for the mobile phone tower was operated through an illegal gas connection.

The FIR revealed that the tower is operated by Jazz. The staff deputed at the tower was using a 200 ft pipe to steal gas from the main 8-inch gas line. Consequently, the SNGPL team confiscated the company’s generator, pipe, and other equipment used for gas theft.

The gas distributor has also lodged an FIR against the staff of the telecom company. ProPakistani has reached out to Jazz for their comment on the matter, which will be shared accordingly.

