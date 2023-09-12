Jazz Refutes SNGPL’s “Baseless” Gas Theft Claims

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has strongly refuted Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited’s (SNGPL) “baseless allegation” of gas theft.

In a statement, the company said it has over 15,000 towers nationwide and does not use natural gas on any of its sites, categorically refuting any claims suggesting otherwise. It further said there is no provision for gas use in any of the diesel power generators deployed at the Jazz sites across its network.

“Even in the image shared by SNGPL of the Karak site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a diesel generator can be seen, which directly contradicts the inaccurate assertions made by the gas company,” the statement added.

The statement said that accusing Jazz of gas theft at one of its sites is frivolous and lacks merit. SNGPL’s accusation against a large multinational like Jazz, which is among the significant taxpayers with over $10.5 billion invested in Pakistan, holds no basis. Baseless accusations like this can undermine investor confidence and have the potential to negatively impact the country’s economy, it added.

“Jazz ensures that its electricity and fuel arrangements are completely legitimate. As part of its backup power plan, Jazz has established agreements with third-party vendors to exclusively supply diesel fuel for generators at multiple locations,” the company said further.

It added that Jazz enjoys an impeccable reputation and highly values the trust placed in it by its stakeholders. The irresponsible approach exhibited by SNGPL in making unfounded allegations has the potential to not only damage foreign investor confidence but also harm national interests

What’s SNGPL’s accusation?

A day earlier, SNGPL said that it has uncovered a major case of gas theft at a mobile phone tower site operated by Jazz.

According to the gas company, its team raided the mobile phone tower site of Jazz in Karak and discovered a generator running on an illegal gas connection, with gas being stolen from a main gas pipeline through a 200-foot-long pipeline.

According to a first information report (FIR) registered by the gas company, the illegal connection at the tower site was disconnected in the presence of the police, and the generator was confiscated.

ProPakistani has approached SNGPL for a response to the rebuttal by Jazz. The story will be updated accordingly once a response is received.