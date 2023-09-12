No Shortage of Fertilizer for Upcoming Rabi Season: Minister

Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries & Production Dr Gohar Ejaz Tuesday said that there is no shortage of fertilizer in the country for the upcoming Rabi crop.

The minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee at the Ministry of Industries & Productions. The meeting was attended by the Federal Secretary for Industries, prominent fertilizer manufacturers, and ministry officials.

During the meeting, the minister announced that there is a substantial 3.3 million ton stock of fertilizer available for the upcoming Rabi season. This stock is expected to adequately meet the agricultural demands for the entire season, ensuring that farmers have the necessary resources to boost their yields.

He also assured that gas supply to the fertilizer industry would be maintained at full capacity, guaranteeing uninterrupted production. The minister also announced that the government would make every effort to ensure that fertilizers are accessible to farmers at MRP. This initiative seeks to protect farmers from the burden of soaring fertilizer prices.

In a stern warning, the minister emphasized that strict action would be taken against any individual or entity found selling fertilizer at exorbitant rates.

Dr Ejaz concluded the meeting by affirming his commitment to addressing the issue of uninterrupted gas supply to the fertilizer industry in the upcoming cabinet meeting.