Pakistan Suffer Major Setback With Naseem and Haris Ruled Out of Asia Cup 2023

Leading pacers, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah may not participate in the ongoing Asia Cup due to injuries sustained during the Super 4s clash with India in Colombo.

According to media reports, these fast bowlers are likely to be rested in the upcoming crucial encounter against Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place on September 14.

It was also reported that the availability of both the premier fast bowlers for the final match, scheduled for September 17 if Pakistan qualifies, remains uncertain.

During the rain-affected Pakistan-India clash, the Rawalpindi-born pacer experienced discomfort in his right side, restricting his play on the reserve day of the match.

Similarly, Naseem Shah had to walk back to the pavilion during the last over of his spell against India due to a shoulder injury, sending shocking waves among cricket fans.

The absence of these two was conspicuous during batting as they did not come to the crease for batting, resulting in a 228-run defeat.

The injury to both fast bowlers ahead of the critical stage of the Asia Cup and World Cup 2023, scheduled to kickstart on October 5, is a huge blow to the Babar Azam-led side.