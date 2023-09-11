AB De Villiers Shares Tips on How to Deal With ‘Dangerous’ Shaheen Afridi

Star Pakistani fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has been delivering an impressive performance, especially with the new ball in all three formats.

In the ongoing 50-over Asia Cup 2023 against India, Afridi made waves by taking four significant wickets, including those of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Considering the prowess and skills of Shaheen, the cricketing world is buzzing with ways to handle the left-arm pacer on the field, especially during his first spell.

Meanwhile, former South African captain, AB de Villiers recently shared his strategy on how to face the 23-year-old cricketer with the new ball. AB de Villiers emphasized protecting the stumps from the in-swing from Shaheen and advised batters against stepping out due to his pace and effective short balls.

Shaheen Afridi is one of the most dangerous bowlers out there at the moment. So how do you play him? I shared what I’d do when facing the #Pakistan pacer, in the latest 360 Show LIVE: https://t.co/VWqa6U8l53 #AsiaCup2023 #INDvsPAK #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/PSMetQqXjZ — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 11, 2023

De Villiers said, “I will be prepared for the incoming delivery, and if the ball is on the off stump, I will use my ability to either leave it very late or hit it over the covers.”

“Shaheen is pretty quick as well, so you cannot come out of the crease, which is another way to avoid LBW and bowled dismissals,” added de Villiers.

The Super Fours stage game of the ongoing Asia Cup witnessed a spectacular showdown between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Despite Shaheen’s recent form, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill displayed commendable skills, but he bounced back in his second spell to get Gill’s wicket.