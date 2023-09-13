Here’s How Pakistan Can Qualify For Asia Cup 2023 Final

The ongoing Asia Cup 2023 has entered an interesting phase after India qualified for the final by winning their first two matches in the Super 4s stage against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Men in Blue first secured a 228-run victory against Pakistan in their first Super 4s game before defeating Sri Lanka by 41 runs to secure their place in the final.

ALSO READ Pakistan Announces Replacements for Injured Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf

Bangladesh’s chances of qualifying for the final have vanished after suffering a seven-wicket defeat against Pakistan and then losing to Sri Lanka by 21 runs.

With India in the final and Bangladesh excluded from the race, the fate of Pakistan and Sri Lanka will now be decided in their last Super 4s stage match.

The winner of the upcoming encounter, scheduled for September 14, will qualify for the final to face the Rohit Sharma-led India on September 17.

ALSO READ Asia Cup 2023 Points Table After India’s Win Against Sri Lanka

However, the ongoing rainy season in Sri Lanka, particularly in Colombo, has created another scenario for the qualification for the final encounter.

If the rain washes out the match between the former champions, then Sri Lanka will qualify for the final as their net run rate is better than that of the Babar Azam’s side.

Pakistan has suffered a major blow ahead of the crucial game, as three of their players, including key pacers, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, have been ruled out due to injuries suffered in the last match.