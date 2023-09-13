Asia Cup 2023 Points Table After India’s Win Against Sri Lanka

India successfully qualified for the final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 after defeating Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their second Super 4s game at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

With four points and a run rate of +2.690, the Indian team sits at the top of the points table, while Sri Lanka is in the second spot with two points and a run rate of -0.200.

Pakistan is in the third spot, having only defeated Bangladesh and then suffering a humiliating 228-run defeat against India in their second Super 4s game.

While batting first, India posted a total of 214 runs target on the spin-friendly surface, thanks to yet another fighting half-century from the skipper, Rohit Sharma.

The 20-year-old spinner, Dunith Wellalage, remained a top performer for Sri Lanka, taking five wickets and conceding 40 runs, while part-time spinner, Charith Asalanka took four wickets.

In response, the home side was 99 for six before Dunith Wellalage and Dhananjaya de Silva showed some resistance in the middle, scoring 63 runs in partnership.

Kuldeep Yadav once again remained the top performer for India, taking four wickets to help his side restrict the opposition to 172 runs in 41.3 overs.