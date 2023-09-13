Pakistan’s Brand New Playing 11 for Knock Out Match of Asia Cup 2023

The PCB has announced the altered Playing-11 for tomorrow’s knock-out match against Sri Lanka. Injury-stricken Pakistan must defeat Sri Lanka in order to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2023.

The knock-stage of the Super 4s of Asia Cup have turned into a double-edged sword for Pakistan as they will have to face Sri Lanka with a new team combination owing mainly to the injuries to the main players. Several changes have been made in the Playing 11 for tomorrow’s match.

In a surprising move, seasoned opener Fakhar Zaman has been omitted from the lineup, making way for the young and promising Mohammad Haris at the top of the order. Although, Fakhar Zaman has been ineffective in the last few matches, his impact as an ODI opener cannot be doubted. While fans have expressed shock upon Fakhar Zaman’s exclusion, they are also looking forward to see Mohammad Haris prove himself in the long format.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s bowling attack has undergone a revamp due to injuries to key bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. The duo’s absence will be felt, but the team has called upon Mohammad Wasim and Zaman Khan to step up and fill their shoes.

In another alteration, Mohammad Nawaz has made a comeback into the squad, taking the place of Faheem Ashraf. Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha’s unfortunate injury has paved the way for Saud Shakeel to play tomorrow’s match.

Pakistan’s ODI outfit has undergone a complete transformation right before the crucial match. However, Pakistan will have to win the game against Sri Lanka with a new lineup in order to qualify for the finals.