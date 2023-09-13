Afghanistan Announces ODI World Cup 2023 Squad

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced a strong 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup 2023, scheduled to start on 5 October in India.

As per the announced squad, Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the side in the mega event, while Naveen-ul-Haq has been recalled to the squad after a two-year absence.

The Selection Committee has excluded renowned all-rounder Gulbadin Naib from the squad despite his good performance in the ongoing 50-over Asia Cup 2023.

The squad saw four changes from their current Asia Cup 2023 squad, with Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and Suliman Safi, alongside Naib, making way.

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad will be part of the spin unit, while Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, and Azmatullah will serve as pacers.

Here is the complete squad for the World Cup 2023.