2 Famous Private Housing Societies in Peshawar Are Operating Without NOCs

The interim government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has raised a red flag about some housing projects in the province. According to it, some private housing projects are tricking people into investing without even having a no objection certificate (NOC), reported Dawn.

Speaking to the press, Provincial Information Minister, Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, stated that Citi Housing and Bahria Town in Peshawar are selling forms even without the necessary approval.

He urged the public to only invest their money in housing projects that have the required approvals

Several offices of such projects have already been shut down, with more to come. An investigation is also underway for housing societies that lack NOCs.

Kakakhel stated firmly, “Investments are welcome, but not at the expense of people’s savings.” He strongly advised against buying forms from projects not approved by the authorities.

On a side note, the minister mentioned that they’ve taken measures against those stockpiling essential goods. In recent actions, 8,000 bags of wheat and 90,000 liters of cooking oil were grabbed from such hoarders.

Touching on financial matters, Kakakhel shared that the provincial government could only pay its departments once they get funds. They’re still waiting for Rs. 262 billion from the central government, even though they’ve already received Rs. 1.5 trillion since 2016.

To tackle various challenges, a special task force has been created. This team, overseen by the home secretary, will combat things like gold, sugar, and electricity theft, as well as dollar smuggling.

Kakakhel also added that elections will be on the horizon once the Election Commission sets the schedule. Adjustments to electoral boundaries are in process, based on recent population counts.

Via Dawn