2 Famous Private Housing Societies in Peshawar Are Operating Without NOCs

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 14, 2023 | 11:26 am

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The interim government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has raised a red flag about some housing projects in the province. According to it, some private housing projects are tricking people into investing without even having a no objection certificate (NOC), reported Dawn.

Speaking to the press, Provincial Information Minister, Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, stated that Citi Housing and Bahria Town in Peshawar are selling forms even without the necessary approval.

ALSO READ

He urged the public to only invest their money in housing projects that have the required approvals

Several offices of such projects have already been shut down, with more to come. An investigation is also underway for housing societies that lack NOCs.

Kakakhel stated firmly, “Investments are welcome, but not at the expense of people’s savings.” He strongly advised against buying forms from projects not approved by the authorities.

On a side note, the minister mentioned that they’ve taken measures against those stockpiling essential goods. In recent actions, 8,000 bags of wheat and 90,000 liters of cooking oil were grabbed from such hoarders.

Touching on financial matters, Kakakhel shared that the provincial government could only pay its departments once they get funds. They’re still waiting for Rs. 262 billion from the central government, even though they’ve already received Rs. 1.5 trillion since 2016.

ALSO READ

To tackle various challenges, a special task force has been created. This team, overseen by the home secretary, will combat things like gold, sugar, and electricity theft, as well as dollar smuggling.

Kakakhel also added that elections will be on the horizon once the Election Commission sets the schedule. Adjustments to electoral boundaries are in process, based on recent population counts.

Via Dawn

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Gohar Rasheed and Amna Ilyas Pair Up For The First Time For Zee5 Webseries
Read more in lens

proproperty

DHA Bahawalpur Teases Major Announcement, Fuelling Speculation Among Investors and Residents
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>