SECP Issues List on Active Insurance Brokers

There are presently 25 active insurance brokers registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

In this regard, the SECP has issued the updated List of Active Insurance Brokers. According to the SECP, the list has specified whether the brokers’ licenses are active or expired.

The active list of insurance brokers includes the names of Risk Management Services (Pvt.) Limited; Unique Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited; Shahenshah Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited. (Formerly AON Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Ltd); Fidelity Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited; Crescent Global Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited; Milvik Mobile Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited; Fairwater Risk Consultants & Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited; Greenshield Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited; Microensure Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited and Naya Jeevan Health Quest (Pvt.) Limited.

The list also includes Prudential Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited; Royal Syndicate Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited; Risque Insurance Brokers & Advisory Services (Pvt.) Limited; Infini 3 Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited; Anzer Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited; Hellenic Sun Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited; M-Liberty Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited; Waada Digital (Pvt) Ltd; Karwan-e- Shifa Insurance Brokers (Pvt) Ltd; Inxurehub (Pvt) Ltd; Insurance Bazaar (Pvt) Ltd; Nationwide Insurance Brokers (Pvt) Ltd; Insuressi Broker (Pvt) Limited and Habib Risk Consultants (Pvt) Limited.