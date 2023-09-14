IT Ministry Invites Applications for 5th Cohort of Incubation Cycle At NICs

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has opened applications for the 5th Cohort of the Incubation Cycle under the National Expansion Plan (NEP) of National Incubation Centers (NICs).

Under the National Expansion Plan of NICs, applications have been invited for incubation centers in Gujrat, Jamshoro, Karachi, Kohat, Lahore, Muzaffarabad, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Sukkur, Swat, and Taxila.

National Expansion Plan of NICs, an initiative of the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has been started to expand the startup ecosystem in the country.

According to details, the incubation cycle for the 5th Cohort will last six months and follow a Zero Equity Model which means it is completely free for the inducted startups.

Under the National Expansion Plan, NIC is recruiting the top 130 startups from all over Pakistan. Free office space, legal consultancy, and mentorship will be provided to these startups. During the six-month course, more than 30 sessions and trainings will be provided to startups.

NEP is accepting applications for Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and AJK. For Punjab, applications have been invited for Lahore, Rawalpindi, Taxila, and Gujrat regions. NEP has invited applications for Karachi, Jamshoro, and Sukkur regions in Sindh, and for Quetta and Lasbela regions in Balochistan. It has also invited applications for the Kohat and Swat regions in KP and the Muzaffarabad region in AJK.