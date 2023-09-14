Saudi Arabia’s 1-KM Tall Jeddah Tower to Dethrone Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Soon

The Jeddah Economic Company (JEC) in Saudi Arabia has announced that it is resuming construction of its ambitious project, the Jeddah Tower, which is set to be the world’s tallest skyscraper.

Upon completion, this tower is expected to reach a height of over 1,000 meters (1 km), making it the tallest structure in the world and a new record-holder in the history of architectural marvels.

ALSO READ Yet Another Pakistani Becomes Instant Millionaire in UAE

The JEC has begun the bidding process for the historic construction, according to MEED.

The bids are expected to be finalized by the end of the year. Mr. Talal Ibrahim Almaiman, the CEO of Kingdom Holding Company, has confirmed that this critical step has been officially approved.

Among the reputable firms invited to present their bids are industry stalwarts like Almabani, Bawani, China Harbour, Samsung C+T, and several others.

Given the stature of this project, there is an expectation that joint ventures, combining both local and international expertise, will happen.

To assist in this venture, contractors have been allocated a span of three months to devise their bids. Furthermore, to ensure thorough familiarity, many have undertaken site visits in anticipation of the upcoming construction challenges.

ALSO READ COAS General Asim Munir Receives Legion of Merit During Turkey Visit

The Jeddah Tower is more than just a tall building. This architectural masterpiece will surpass the renowned Burj Khalifa in Dubai by a significant margin of 172 meters.

It is planned to be the showpiece of the Jeddah Economic City development, which will cover a vast area of 1.5 square kilometers.

As for the features of the Jeddah Tower, it promises to be an epitome of luxury and grandeur. The tower, at its heart, will house the Kingdom City development.

The residential spaces in the tower are carefully planned to meet a variety of needs, with options ranging from 2-bedroom suites to luxurious 6-bedroom units. Residents and visitors can expect a variety of amenities, including upscale shopping malls, exquisite boutiques, gourmet dining establishments, and recreational facilities such as tennis courts.

One of the building’s most distinctive features will be its observation deck, which is said to be the highest ever built. A luxurious Four Seasons hotel, premium office spaces, and opulent condominiums will also be included.

Construction of the Jeddah Tower began in 2013 but has been delayed and suspended numerous times due to financial challenges, design changes, and other factors. As of now, there is no set completion date for the tower.