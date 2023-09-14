Yet Another Pakistani Becomes Instant Millionaire in UAE

A Pakistani expat, who works in Saudi Arabia, has hit a jackpot in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He has become an overnight millionaire after winning AED 1 million in the Mahzooz 145th draw on 9 September 2023.

Zain, 41, has always called Saudi Arabia home and works there as an IT Support specialist. Preparing for a family outing, Zain saw an email from Mahzooz and he thought he had won only AED 250. But after a closer look, he was stunned to find out that he had won a whopping AED 1 million.

“I’m over the moon! This win has changed my life completely,” said an elated Zain. He first heard about Mahzooz from a UAE news site about a year ago and has been trying his luck every week since, hoping for a big win.

That same draw saw many others get lucky, with 1,202 winners sharing a total prize of AED 1,494,750.

Earlier this month, a 27-year-old Pakistani expat in the UAE also won an AED 1 million prize in the Mahzooz 144th lucky draw held on 2 September 2023.

Muhammad, a finance manager, was a die-hard cricket fan and bodybuilding enthusiast. He migrated to the UAE last year with his wife and frequently participated in Mahzooz.

Expressing his excitement, he stated that he found this win unbelievable because he bought a Mahzooz water bottle only 25 minutes before the deadline.

Note here that the participants can take part in the draw by purchasing a Mahzooz water bottle worth AED 35, which enlists the buyer in the draw.