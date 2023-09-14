COAS General Asim Munir Receives Legion of Merit During Turkey Visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has been honored with the prestigious Legion of Merit by the Turkish Minister of Defence and Commander of Turkish Land Forces. This accolade recognizes his exceptional contributions in bolstering defense relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

The award ceremony took place at the Turkish Land Forces Headquarters, where General Munir was warmly welcomed and presented with a guard of honor. In his remarks, COAS General Munir emphasized the enduring bond between Pakistan and Turkey, highlighting their unwavering support for each other in times of adversity and triumph. He pledged the Pakistan Army’s full cooperation with Turkish Land Forces across multiple domains.

The visit is part of a series of high-level exchanges aimed at strengthening historical diplomatic and military ties. General Munir held meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, foreign and defense ministers, the commander of the Turkish General Staff, and leaders of the Turkish Land and Air Forces. During these discussions, the COAS stressed the importance of deepening defense collaboration and training cooperation.

General Munir commended the Turkish military for their role in maintaining regional peace and stability, praising the operational readiness of the Turkish armed forces. Turkish leaders expressed their gratitude for the support provided by Pakistan Army Engineers during Türkiye’s earthquake earlier in the year.

As a gesture of respect, COAS General Munir visited the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, laying a floral wreath to honor the legacy of the great leader.