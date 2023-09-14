Searle Becomes First Pakistani Pharmaceutical Company to Register Manufacturing Facility in UAE

Searle Company Limited (PSX: SEARL) has made history by becoming the first Pakistani pharmaceutical company to register its manufacturing facility in the UAE market.

“The Searle Company Limited (the “Company”) proudly announces that the Ministry of Health and Prevention, United Arab Emirates has approved and registered the manufacturing site of the Company,” read a stock filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

“Searle is expanding rapidly in several regions of the world including South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, Francophone Africa, GCC, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Canada, Europe and Latin American (EU&LATAM) etc”, the filing added.

Earlier, the UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention notified that a Manufacturing Site of SEARL has been registered till September 10, 2028, per Article 65 of Federal Law No. 3 of 1984. According to the notification, the facility has activities registered for primary packaging, manufacture of dosage forms, packaging & labeling, storage & handling, laboratory testing, batch release (certification), and secondary packaging.

Line(s) of Production Registered For Non-Sterile Products-Non Sterile Products (Dosage Forms): Tablets

Non-Sterile Products-Non Sterile Products (Dosage Forms): Capsules, Hard Shell

Non-Sterile Products-Non Sterile Products (Dosage Forms): Syrup

Non-Sterile Products-Non Sterile Products (Dosage Forms): Powder Manufacturing Site for product Class(es): GSL Products

Registration as a Manufacturing Site makes the Company eligible to be involved in registered activities with respect to the products to be registered in the UAE, the ministry added.

SEARL’s primary business is the production of medicine and other consumer goods. The Parent firm is International Brands (Private) Limited, which owns 56.32 percent of the company.