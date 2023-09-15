LDA Recovers Property Worth Billions of Rupees From Land Mafia

In a decisive move against land grabbers, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) executed a large-scale operation within the past 24 hours, successfully reclaiming government land worth billions of rupees.

The operation, jointly conducted by LDA and local law enforcement, specifically targeted the ‘qabza mafia’ encroachments in Johar Town along PIA Road, with the primary aim of restoring these properties to their rightful owners.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the operation was a resounding success as the teams managed to repossess over 75 kanals of commercial land valued at billions of rupees. The land had been unlawfully occupied by the mafia, resulting in the construction of shops, auction houses, and other permanent encroachments.

This operation was carried out under the leadership of Director Housing VII, Moazzam Rashid, with the vigilant supervision of Additional DG Housing, Captain R. Shah Mir Iqbal. The LDA’s resolute action sends a strong message against land encroachment and underscores their commitment to preserving public property and citizens’ rights.