PMDC Holds Important Meeting to Discuss MDCAT 2023

In order to review the examination process, assess the difficulty level of the question paper, address any potential issues that may have arisen during the MDCAT exam, and ensure the fairness and integrity of the examination, the President PMDC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj held a post-examination analysis meeting of the MDCAT 2023, which was taken by almost 187,000 students.

With the purpose of assessing the conduction of the examination process, hurdles arise which arose during the compilation of results, and the difficulty index was discussed.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellors of all provincial conducting universities, including the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Khyber Medical University (KMU), Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), Balochistan University of Medical and Health Sciences (BUMHS) followed by the examination department of the PMDC.

The meeting started with a review of the performance of individual exam questions, difficulty index, and whether any question appeared ambiguous or confusing.

During the meeting feedback/issues from the candidates were also considered. During the meeting, it was learned that in the MDCAT Exam, there were few out-of-syllabus questions in some provinces. President PMDC took notice of the same.

President PMDC directed Vice Chancellors of all public universities to re-check their question papers and analyze any discrepancy found in the paper which may be addressed at the earliest.

He also added that conducting universities must take serious action and hold inquiries against all those involved in using unfair means in the examination with substantial proof. He stated that transparency must be ensured and all issues related to the exam must be addressed on priority without any delay.

The President of PMDC said that the meeting holds crucial importance for evaluating the effectiveness of the exam and making improvements.

During the meeting, President PMDC showed concerns and inquired regarding the news floating in the media regarding the MDCAT paper and its authenticity.

Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University stated that almost 46,439 students were registered wherein 45,640 appeared in the exam. 799 candidates were absent from the exam.

He apprised that during the exam 219 students were caught red-handedly using unfair means, he added that necessary legal action has been taken against all those candidates involved in the practice.

He informed that they had prior knowledge from the intelligence agencies of the cheating device.

Therefore, all the candidates were checked properly in all the centers with four-layered security checks and body searches. KMU categorically highlighted that there are few videos circulating on social media that are 4 to 5 years old as no KMU exam was held outdoors.

The Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University in the meeting informed that a total of 40,528 candidates were registered from Sindh province from which 98% of candidates appeared in the exam in four cities.

For the purpose of secrecy, TCS was hired to move the confidential examination material at the venues. He apprised a total of three cases of impersonation were caught and FIRs have been registered against them.

He informed after four hours of uploading the key he received pictures and complaints regarding the leakage of paper.

He informed that a 5 member inquiry committee has been constituted of senior officials to probe into the complaints including members from FIA, Cyber Crime, which will submit the report and findings in 48 hours. He also added that till the outcome of the inquiry, the announcement of the result will be delayed.

Representative of Vice Chancellor Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences stated that 9,234 students were registered from which 97% of candidates appeared in the exam. He apprised no issues or complaints were observed/received during the exam.

The Provincial minister, serving Judges, Lawyers, and other officials were also invited to monitor the exam. Students showed satisfaction with the exam conducted and the necessary arrangements regarding it.

Vice Chancellor of University Health Sciences shared that the MDCAT exam was successfully conducted without any issue in 11 different cities and 29 centers of the province. 66,725 candidates were registered of which 65,226 candidates appeared in the exam.

In the meeting, He informed that after the conduct of the exam, a team of experts called to analyze the paper to check whether the paper was according to the guidelines given by PMDC after the review it was learned that a total 5 questions were deleted and full credit to all the candidates will be given to all the students.

The President PMDC appreciated all vice-chancellors of the provincial exam-conducting universities for making unprecedented efforts to conduct a smooth & transparent exam.

He also expressed gratitude to the participants for their contributions and emphasized the commitment to maintaining the integrity and quality of the exam.

It was decided that all the universities will announce their results as soon as possible through their official websites and their links will also be available at PMDC websites. Jinnah Sindh Medical University shall announce its results after the outcome of the inquiry.

Later Honorable Federal Minister For National Health Services Regulations & Coordination (NHRSC) Dr.Nadeem Jan held a meeting with provincial health Ministers and the president of PMDC.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduction of the MDCAT examination At the same time he directed that all complaints should be taken seriously. Further, he advised that the future MDCAT should involve a mechanism with the use of technology to make it transparent and fair in every way and uphold merit at all costs.