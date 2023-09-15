Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Iftikhar Ahmed Tops List of Batting Average by Pakistanis in 2023

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 15, 2023 | 8:18 pm

Iftikhar Ahmed has been one of the top performers in white-ball cricket for Pakistan for the last couple of years and has helped the side win many matches.

The right-handed batter has averaged more than even top-ranked Pakistani batters like Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, and Fakhar Zaman during the ongoing year 2023.

In 2023, the 33-year-old batter scored 348 runs in seven ODI innings at an average of 69.60 and a strike rate of 114.09, including one century and one half-century.

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan is second on the list, scoring 628 ODI runs in 15 innings at an average of 62.80 and a strike rate of 92.76, including six half-centuries.

All-format captain, Babar Azam is third on the list, scoring 745 runs in 15 innings at an average of 49.66 and a strike rate of 85.43, including two centuries and six half-centuries.

Left-handed opening batters, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are fourth and fifth on the list, scoring 644 runs at an average of 46 and 448 runs at an average of 40.72, respectively.

Batter Innings  Runs  Average  Strike Rate  100s  50s 
Iftikhar Ahmed 7 348 69.60 114.09 1 1
Mohammad Rizwan 15 628 62.80 92.76 0 6
Babar Azam 15 745 49.66 5.43 2 6
Fakhar Zaman 15 644 46.00 85.75 3 1
Imam-ul-Haq 11 448 40.72 78.73 0 5

>