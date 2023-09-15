Iftikhar Ahmed Tops List of Batting Average by Pakistanis in 2023

Iftikhar Ahmed has been one of the top performers in white-ball cricket for Pakistan for the last couple of years and has helped the side win many matches.

The right-handed batter has averaged more than even top-ranked Pakistani batters like Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, and Fakhar Zaman during the ongoing year 2023.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Likely to Miss Important Games in World Cup 2023

In 2023, the 33-year-old batter scored 348 runs in seven ODI innings at an average of 69.60 and a strike rate of 114.09, including one century and one half-century.

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan is second on the list, scoring 628 ODI runs in 15 innings at an average of 62.80 and a strike rate of 92.76, including six half-centuries.

All-format captain, Babar Azam is third on the list, scoring 745 runs in 15 innings at an average of 49.66 and a strike rate of 85.43, including two centuries and six half-centuries.

Left-handed opening batters, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are fourth and fifth on the list, scoring 644 runs at an average of 46 and 448 runs at an average of 40.72, respectively.